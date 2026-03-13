Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur preview: Champions League pressure meets relegation fears

Two underperforming Premier League teams with different ambitions meet in a blockbuster encounter at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool head into the game with Champions League qualification as a primary target in a season where they have failed to live up to expectations.

They host a Tottenham Hotspur team which has become the laughing stock of the English top flight after a thoroughly underwhelming campaign.

With plenty riding on the outcome, interest in this fixture will be huge. Liverpool supporters will be hoping their side can steady the ship at Anfield, while Tottenham fans are desperate for signs that their season can still be salvaged.

The global appeal of the Premier League means millions of viewers will tune in from around the world, and many will be searching for reliable soccer streams to follow the action live. Whether watching on television or online, supporters will not want to miss what could be a hugely significant clash for both clubs.

Liverpool desperate to avoid another slip-up

Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend was their ninth loss of the season. They only lost eight games in total over the previous two campaigns.

The Reds have made a mess of their title defence under manager Arne Slot, despite spending £446 million on new players last summer.

They have conceded 39 league goals this season, which is a shocking tally considering they have one of the so-called best defenders in the world at the back.

Virgil van Dijk has been all at sea for most of the season, although he has not been helped by Ibrahima Konate’s comedy shows alongside him.

Star forward Mohamed Salah has also struggled, scoring just nine goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season.

Salah’s form has dropped off a cliff since he signed a lucrative new contract with the club and it would be no surprise if Liverpool moved him on this summer.

The Egyptian does have a good record against Tottenham having scored 16 goals against them during his career. Twelve of those have come in the Premier League.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 31 home league games against Spurs (W21, D9), so will fancy their chances of emerging victorious this weekend.

The Championship beckons for Tottenham

Tottenham head into the game just one point above the relegation zone. Unless they get their act together, dropping into the Championship is a distinct possibility.

Many fans rejoiced when the club sacked manager Ange Postecoglou last summer, despite him guiding the club to the Europa League title.

However, the decision to replace him with Thomas Frank failed to deliver the desired results. Frank spent less than eight months in charge.

Igor Tudor has failed to spark a revival, leading Spurs to four consecutive defeats in all competitions. Their latest outing at Atletico Madrid highlighted their struggles.

Tottenham were 4-0 down inside 22 minutes, effectively ending their hopes of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Tudor has been unable to steady the ship, sparking talk that the club may dispense with his services after just a handful of games.

Spurs could be in the bottom three by the time they face Liverpool, which would be a sorry state of affairs for a club with such lofty ambitions.

Having failed to win any of their last 11 league matches, Tottenham could be set for another dismal afternoon against the defending champions.

Liverpool vs Tottenham – Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike.

Tottenham: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray, Souza, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Conor Gallagher, Richarlison, Dominic Solanke.

Liverpool vs Tottenham – Prediction

While Liverpool should win this game easily, their inconsistency is concerning. However, Tottenham have been dreadful this season, so the Reds should record a home victory.

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham.