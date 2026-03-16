Arsenal want Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The Gunners bolstered their backline with Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie last summer. The latter was signed on an initial loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen, but the decision has been made to trigger the buy clause.

Hincapie has been Arsenal’s regular left-back solution, but Caught Offside claim that the London giants ‘want’ Hall from the Magpies and they have been closely monitoring the Englishman’s progress this campaign.

It could take a package between £65 million and £70 million to prise the 21-year-old away from the Magpies. Eddie Howe’s side are most likely to focus on cashing in on other players rather than sacrificing Hall.

Unlikely deal

Hall has made immense progress since he arrived at Newcastle from Chelsea. He has made 39 appearances for the Magpies in the ongoing season and has impressed with his defensive attributes. He has won 6 duels and 2 tackles per league game, while making 5 recoveries and almost 3 clearances.

The Blues graduate has yet to prove himself in an attacking capacity and there is room for improvement in that aspect. Arsenal have been mentioned as suitors, but it seems unlikely that they will spend on another left-back during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners are well-equipped in the department with Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Lewis-Skelly was one of the best players last season, but the teenager can’t get a game at the moment with the sublime form of Hincapie and Calafiori this year.

Hall could be tempted to join a Champions League club this summer but will want assured playing time too. Arsenal are unlikely to guarantee him that, particularly with Hincapie and Calafiori in the prime of their careers and set to play a big part in the long run.

Instead of purchasing another left-back, the Gunners could part ways with one of their existing options. Lewis-Skelly is apparently discontent with his lack of minutes. He could be either loaned out or sold for a premium fee. Arsenal are more likely to focus on a new right-back.

Ben White is entering the last 2 years of his contract and could be sold for a younger option. Newcastle’s Tino Livramento has been linked and he appears more likely to join the Gunners instead of Hall. No contact has been established with the Magpies thus far.