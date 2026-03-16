Man Utd battling with Chelsea & Liverpool to sign Wharton

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Chelsea and Liverpool over a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per Football Insider.

Following a comfortable 3-1 victory over top-four rivals Aston Villa in the Premier League, the Red Devils have solidified their position in third with 54 points from 30 matches.

When Michael Carrick was appointed interim manager earlier this year, the Villans were 11 points ahead of United, but have now found themselves three points behind.

Fifth position might be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season, and following Chelsea’s defeat to Newcastle United, Man Utd are currently six points ahead of sixth position.

Following a disappointing 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool are currently fifth with 49 points from 30 matches.

Meanwhile, with the summer windows approaching quickly, the English clubs have already started exploring options to strengthen the squad.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the midfield department as Casemiro is set to leave for free and have identified Wharton as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Battle

However, having displayed inconsistent performances this season, Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in bolstering the engine room by purchasing Wharton.

Although Wharton’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, Crystal Palace are likely to cash-in on Wharton due to their struggles this season and have slapped a £70m price tag on his head.

The 22-year-old is a technically gifted left-footed deep-lying playmaker but can also play the box-to-box role. He can play threading passes between the lines and is efficient in taking set-pieces.

In 40 appearances across all competitions, the Englishman has registered seven assists this season. He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and possesses the potential to flourish at the highest level.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Chelsea, or Liverpool should any of those clubs purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club, the Merseyside club, or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to lure Wharton away from Selhurst Park during the offseason.