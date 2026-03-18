Chelsea preparing formal offer to sign Michael Kayode

Chelsea are preparing a formal offer to sign Brentford right back Michael Kayode next summer, according to Fichajes.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at the Juventus academy, where he joined at the age of six, before moving to Florence to join Fiorentina in 2021.

It was with the I Viola that his performances caught the eye at both club and international levels, most notably in the 2023 U19 Euros, where he netted the winning goal in the final against Portugal, while also being included in Vincenzo Italiano-led Fiorentina’s squad that faced Olympiacos in the 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League final.

After playing 49 games for the Florence-based outfit, the Italian’s defensive displays caught the attention of Brentford, who secured an initial loan move in January 2025 before making the deal permanent last summer after his impressive performances.

In the ongoing campaign, he has featured in 36 games across all competitions, putting in solid defensive displays that have unsurprisingly drawn the interest of several clubs.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have set their sights on Kayode ahead of next summer’s transfer window as Liam Rosenior looks to reinforce their backline.

Despite already having Reece James and Malo Gusto as their right-backs, the Blues remain resolved to bolster their squad with a 21-year-old who is also of keen interest to Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, and Borussia Dortmund, as per the report.

Kayode to Chelsea

It appears the London giants are looking to steal a march on their rivals, as Fichajes claims that Chelsea are preparing to submit a formal £60m offer to Brentford for the possible transfer of Kayode to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Chelsea’s Reece James is highly regarded as one of the most complete fullbacks in Europe, drawing praise from the likes of Vinícius Jr and Rafael Leão, who have both described him as their most difficult opponent, while Kyle Walker, in his podcast You’ll Never Beat Kyle Walker on BBC Sounds, said the 26-year-old ‘has got everything.’

As such, replacing him looks improbable, especially after signing a new six-year contract at the club.

Gusto, on the other hand, has not lived up to the high expectations he carried when he was at Lyon and has struggled for consistency.

With Fichajes reporting that the Frenchman has an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, Kayode would be a viable option to replace him should he depart in the summer.