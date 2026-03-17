[Teams] Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Arsenal take on Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates Stadium tonight with a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League at stake.

The Gunners came away from Germany with a useful 1-1 draw last week thanks to a late Kai Havertz penalty. Mikel Arteta’s men will now look to get the win in North London to book their place in the next phase.

Arsenal head into the game off the back of a dramatic 2-0 victory over Everton with youngster Max Dowman the hero off the bench. Arteta has made four changes from the side that started on Saturday evening but David Raya keeps his place between the sticks.

Jurrien Timber was forced off with an injury issue against Everton and hasn’t recovered in time for tonight’s game so Ben White is recalled to start at right-back. Piero Hincapie is also named in the starting eleven with Riccardo Calafiori making way.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue in the middle of Arsenal’s defence while Martin Zubimendi anchors the midfield once again. Declan Rice also keeps his place and he’ll be looking to boss the midfield against Leverkusen tonight.

Captain Martin Odegaard is still nursing a knee injury so Eberechi Eze keeps his place in the attacking midfield role. Leandro Trossard is back from injury and he’s handed an immediate recall on the left flank.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right wing so Noni Madueke has to make do with a place on the bench alongside Gabriel Martinelli. Viktor Gyokeres is recalled to lead the line up front for Arsenal meaning Kai Havertz drops out.

These are the teams:

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Ranson, Mosquera, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Havertz, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman

Bayer Leverkusen

Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Poku, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo; Terrier, Maza; Kofane

Subs: Omlin, Lomb, Fernandez, Hofmann, Tillman, Schick, Oermann, Tape, Culbreath