Arsenal preparing formal offer to sign Rafael Leao

Arsenal are plotting an audacious swoop for the possible transfer of AC Milan winger Rafael Leão to the Emirates Stadium next summer, according to Fichajes.

The 26-year-old joined the Rossoneri from French side Lille in the summer of 2019 and has since cemented himself among the best wingers not just in Italy but also in Europe.

After a slow start to life in his first two seasons with Milan, where he struggled to reach double figures in goal contributions, he rapidly burst into form in the 2021-22 season, netting 14 goals and providing 12 assists, which earned him the league’s Most Valuable Player award as Stefano Pioli-led Milan won the Serie A title that year.

While the 19-time Italian champions have struggled to match that title-winning form, Leão has remained consistent with his high-level performances, also playing a key role in the club’s 2024-25 Supercoppa Italiana triumph.

The same has been the case this season, as the Portuguese have maintained a strong form, providing 12 goal contributions despite Milan’s drop in form, and it’s no surprise he is once again on several clubs’ radars with the summer approaching.

Now, according to Fichajes, Arsenal are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Leão as they look to make a statement signing next summer.

The Gunners’ boss, Mikel Arteta, is looking to add more firepower to his squad and views the Portuguese winger’s qualities as a good fit for his style of play, according to the report.

Martinelli replacement?

The North London club now want to swiftly complete the deal, as the report adds that the Premier League leaders are preparing to submit a formal £69m offer to Milan.

Arsenal’s move is necessitated by the inconsistent performances of Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli, who could leave the club in the summer, prompting the Gunners to explore a potential replacement, with Leão now being eyed, the Spanish outlet adds.

In a boost to Arteta’s side, Fichajes claims that internal tensions and disagreements between Milan and the Portugal international could affect his initial valuation, and they could now ‘seriously consider’ their £69m offer.

Arteta has consistently emphasised the need for his side to remain unpredictable and challenging for opponents to deal with.

While the Leão could provide that versatility and dynamism Arteta seeks to implement, his work rate and off-the-ball contribution have come under much scrutiny, raising concerns about whether he’s the best fit for Arsenal’s attack.