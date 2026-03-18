Chelsea looking into signing Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid this summer

Chelsea are out of the UEFA Champions League after an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the competition, and things took a concerning turn after the second leg as a key player cast doubts over his future at the club.

In his post-match interaction with the media, Enzo Fernandez hinted that he may be open to leaving Stamford Bridge after the World Cup and amidst ongoing links with Real Madrid, the Blues are themselves looking to raid the Whites for a replacement.

Defensa Central has reported that Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has emerged as a target for Chelsea, with the 15-time European champions believed to be willing to let go of the Frenchman for £43 million in the summer.

A solid replacement for Fernandez

Eduardo Camavinga would be a terrific replacement for Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea. At only 23, he has extensive experience at the top level with Real Madrid, with whom he has already won a lot of silverware too, including two Champions League titles.

With that said, the French international’s attributes make him an ideal box-to-box midfielder. His pace helps him cut out passes superbly, whereas his intricate dribbling allows him to transition the ball into the final third, while his passing is decent too.

Camavinga is also very good physically and in the Champions League, he has done a good job against English sides, so there is every reason to believe he would be a worthy addition to the Chelsea setup with the best years of his career yet to come.

Nonetheless, a transfer for Camavinga to Chelsea may hinge on Fernandez’s future, and in saying that, the Londoners are likely to want to do everything they can to consider holding onto the Argentine international in spite of his comments this week.