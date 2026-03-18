Man Utd & Chelsea ready to spend big to sign Bellingham

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly prepared to spend big money to sign Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Borussia Dortmund, the 22-year-old has enjoyed great success in recent years, winning a La Liga title, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

He even showcased his productivity over the last two seasons, making 63 goal contributions across all competitions. However, he hasn’t been able to showcase his best thus far this season, with fitness problems being one of the key reasons.

Now, Fichajes state that following his struggles this season, Real Madrid are prepared to cash-in on him. Man Utd and Chelsea have registered their interest in him and have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Los Blancos are in a strong position to demand a huge fee, and Man Utd and Chelsea are ready to spend around £130m to seal the deal.

After coming through Birmingham City’s youth system, the midfielder honed his skills at Borussia Dortmund before showcasing his qualities in La Liga. Now, he is ready to return to England to prove his worth in the Premier League.

Bellingham used to play as a box-to-box midfielder at Dortmund, but has showcased his productivity as an attacking midfielder for Real Madrid. Moreover, he can provide cover in the defensive midfield position if needed.

Battle

Bellingham is quick across the ground, strong, good in the air, and technically sound. Moreover, he can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can play threading passes between the lines, and works hard without possession.

After proving his worth in club football, the youngster has established himself as a key player in the England national team.

Despite Bellingham’s recent struggles, he is still considered one of the best players in the world and would be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.