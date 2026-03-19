Man Utd keen on signing Eintracht star Nathaniel Brown



Manchester United are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils have had a productive second half to the Premier League season and they are presently third in the table after picking up 22 points from their last nine matches.

United’s turnaround has put them in a good position to qualify for the Champions League, and this could encourage a bigger spending spree from the hierarchy later this summer.

Sport BILD claim that the Manchester giants are weighing up a move for Brown, who could be sold by Frankfurt for £52 million amid their need to balance their financial books.

The German giants are facing a season without Champions League football. They find themselves 7th in the Bundesliga, 13 points adrift of Stuttgart, who are occupying the 4th spot.

Man United are interested in signing Brown, but they are not alone in the transfer pursuit with Real Madrid and Barcelona also mentioned as potential suitors ahead of the next transfer window.

Top-class

Brown has built his reputation during his time at Frankfurt. The 22-year-old has established himself as the regular left-back for the German heavyweights and has also captained them on a few occasions.

The German has had a fine 2025/26 campaign at club level. He has amassed 3 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances and has also exhibited his defensive qualities despite playing as a wing-back at times.

Brown has won 2 tackles and almost 4 recoveries per league game. He is also strong in ground duels, winning almost 60% percent of his challenges during the course of the ongoing Bundesliga season.

The young left-back has been linked with a Premier League move for the past 18 months, and it appears Frankfurt could be willing to sanction his sale with their need to boost their financial situation.

United could see Brown as a potential long-term replacement for Luke Shaw. Patrick Dorgu was brought in to provide fierce competition to the Englishman from Lecce, but the Dane seems more comfortable as a winger.

Dorgu has been caught out of position with his defending, and United may ideally want someone, who can provide the right balance in attack and defence. Shaw could be past his prime soon and his injury record is a worry.

The 30-year-old has not suffered any injuries this season, but the extra workload of European matches and Cup competitions next term could have an impact on his fitness. His playing time will need to be managed with rotation.

Brown could be tempted to join the Red Devils if they qualify for the Champions League. He should also fancy his chances of becoming the undisputed starting left-back ahead of Shaw in the next season or two.