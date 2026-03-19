Arne Slot provides injury update on Mohamed Salah

Arne Slot has revealed that Mohamed Salah is a doubt for Liverpool’s matchweek 31 Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday after picking up a knock against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Salah endured a dramatic evening during the UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg at Anfield on Wednesday, missing a penalty before later producing a superb finish.

Further goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, and Ryan Gravenberch ensured the Reds eased to a 4–0 victory on the night, sealing a 4–1 aggregate win over the 25-time Turkish champions.

Salah’s strike also saw him become the first African player to reach 50 goals in the competition — with two for FC Basel, one for AS Roma, and 47 for Liverpool — while he simultaneously recorded his 200th and 201st goal involvements at Anfield in all competitions (140 goals and 61 assists), achieving the milestone in just 211 appearances.

His impact proved decisive in helping Liverpool overturn a first-leg deficit to advance from a two-legged knockout tie in the Champions League for only the third time in eight attempts, following the 2006–07 semi-final against Chelsea and the 2018–19 semi-final against Barcelona.

Blow

The only real concern on the night for Liverpool was a possible injury to Salah, with the Egyptian forward signalling to the bench that he needed to come off with 15 minutes left before being replaced by Cody Gakpo.

After the match, Arne Slot confirmed that the 33-year-old had picked up a knock, although it remains unclear at this stage whether he will be fit for Saturday’s early kick-off away to Brighton in the Premier League.

He said, ‘He was asking for a substitution, not because he felt he’d scored enough, but he felt something.’

‘So let’s see where he is for the weekend and afterwards.’

On Salah’s performance, Slot added, ‘It says a lot about him that after missing a penalty just before half-time [to score that goal].’

‘That tells you about the mental strength of him, but definitely also of the team because adversity is something we can talk about when it comes to this season.’

Liverpool now face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight, having been knocked out by the French side on penalties last season.