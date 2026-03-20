Chelsea keen on signing German winger Said El Mala from FC Köln

Chelsea are keen on signing highly rated German left winger Said El Mala from FC Köln next summer, according to Patrick Berger.

Following an impressive loan stint at FC Viktoria Köln last season, El Mala returned to his parent club in the summer and has since established himself as a key figure under Lukas Kwasniok.

The exciting forward has transitioned smoothly into the Bundesliga, carrying over his strong second-tier form with nine goals and four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

His most notable moment arrived on matchday six against TSG Hoffenheim, where he marked his first start for his club with a brilliant solo goal in a 1–0 victory at the PreZero Arena, beating three defenders before finishing past Oliver Baumann.

Despite it being his debut campaign in Germany’s top division, his performances earned him a first senior call-up from Julian Nagelsmann during the November international break, although he has reportedly been left out of the squad for the next international break.

Now, according to Berger, Köln are bracing themselves for a potential bidding war among clubs in the Premier League in the next summer transfer window.

Among the clubs to vie for his signature is Chelsea, according to the journalist who claims that the London giants have expressed interest in signing the German attacker.

Exciting forward

Although El Mala is contracted at the RheinEnergieStadion until 2030, it appears Köln could consider his transfer next summer, as Berger adds that the Cologne-based club will listen to offers starting from £34m in what would be a club-record sale, with the Blues now showing interest.

However, Chelsea will have to battle Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion, who have seen their previous four bids turned down, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League have also shown interest in the youngster, the report adds.

The London giants have adopted a clear youth-driven recruitment approach, targeting some of the most promising talents across Europe and South America. In recent transfer windows, they have secured players such as Kendry Páez, Aaron Anselmino, Geovany Quenda, Gabriel Slonina, and Caleb Wiley.

The Todd Boehly-led consortium have proved they’re not afraid of splashing the cash on young emerging prospects, so Cologne’s £34m valuation is not expected to be a problem for the free-spending Blues.