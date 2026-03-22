Liverpool & Chelsea open talks to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly opened talks to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Caught Offside.

After winning the Premier League title under Arne Slot’s guidance last term, the Reds splashed huge money to refresh the squad and maintain their level this season.

However, the Merseyside club have displayed inconsistent performances, fighting for a Champions League position in the Premier League. But they can still end the season on high as they have reached the quarter-final of the Champions League and the FA Cup.

It has been suggested that Liverpool are planning to invest big money once again this summer to upgrade the squad and turn the situation around next campaign.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are interested in strengthening the midfield department and have earmarked Camavinga as a serious option.

Although Los Blancos won’t force him to leave, they are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of around £43m this summer following his fitness problems in recent years.

Liverpool have already held talks with the player’s representatives multiple times to persuade him to join and have held internal discussions to finalise the operation.

Battle

The report state that purchasing the Frenchman won’t be straightforward for the Anfield club as Chelsea have also expressed their interest in him as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who has been linked with a move away.

Like Liverpool, the West London club have also made contact with the player’s entourage over this deal. However, the Reds are showing the ‘strongest interest’ in sealing the deal.

Camavinga is a left-footed defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

Although Camavinga’s development has been hampered by persistent fitness problems, the 23-year-old is still very young and has plenty of time to reach his full potential.

He possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League, so he might be a great coup for Chelsea or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club or the West London club eventually manage to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.