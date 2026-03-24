Chelsea interested in signing Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade, as per a recent report.

After letting Alexander Isak leave, the Magpies decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing the German and Yoane Wissa last summer. Although the former Stuttgart star enjoyed a bright start at St James’ Park, he has failed to continue the momentum.

Eddie Howe has even been using Woltemade as a midfielder in recent months. On the other hand, Wissa has struggled to showcase his best this season, with persistent fitness problems being one of the main reasons.

Overall, Woltemade has netted 10 goals and registered four assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this campaign. Now, as per a recent report (via Fichajes), despite the 24-year-old’s recent below-average performances, Chelsea have registered their interest in signing him.

Newcastle previously expressed their interest in signing Liam Delap before the Englishman decided to move to Stamford Bridge last summer. However, he has struggled to find his feet in West London, so the Blues are planning to include the former Ipswich Town star in a part-exchange deal to sign Woltemade.

However, purchasing Woltemade won’t be straightforward, as Bayern Munich are also interested in him; on the other hand, Stuttgart are open to bringing him back.

Having recently moved to St James’ Park, Woltemade, valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2031. Therefore, Newcastle are likely to want to recoup the transfer fee they paid to sign him last summer.

Woltemade to Chelsea

Woltemade is a 6ft 6in tall, technically gifted centre-forward, but is also efficient in the creative midfield position. He is good in the air, can play through passes between the lines, and is efficient in finishing off his chances.

Although the forward has failed to showcase his best this season, he is still very young and has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him for a reasonable fee. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.