Chelsea and Manchester United battling to sign Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has been the talk of the town in the Premier League for a few years now after going from strength to strength under Unai Emery, and after another impressive season under his belt, he could finally join a bigger side.

Football Insider has reported that Chelsea and Manchester United are set to lock horns over Rogers’ signing from Villa during the summer transfer window with the Englishman believed to have a £100 million after delivering 17 goal contributions this year.

Villa’s asking price has not deterred Chelsea’s or United’s interest, according to the source, so two of the top Premier League contenders could be in for an exciting transfer battle for one of England’s top talents in the upcoming months.

Chelsea may hold upper hand for Rogers

Chelsea are likely to be in pole position over a swoop for Morgan Rogers having monitored him for the last few years. His versatility will be a key attribute responsible for his prospective switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

In addition to being a potent number 10, Rogers can play on both flanks and down the middle as the number nine. With Chelsea’s wingers struggling, the Blues may be willing to break the bank for him while his close friendship with Cole Palmer is also a plus.

Having said that, Manchester United don’t really need an advanced midfielder and could channel the majority of their spending towards acquiring a holding or box-to-box midfielder, especially given news about Casemiro’s exit at the end of ongoing season.

Should Chelsea seal a deal for Rogers, they would be massively bolstered by his addition, more so if Enzo Fernandez’s leaves the club this summer having cast doubts over his future following the team’s elimination from the Champions League last week.

It remains to be seen what kind of a role Chelsea have in mind for him, but the 23-year0-old’s work rate with and without the ball, creativity and goal threat from different areas of the pitch mean he will be a regular fixture in their squad.