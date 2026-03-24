Chelsea and Manchester United keen on signing Sporting Lisbon full back Maxi Araujo

Sporting Lisbon have produced some exceptional players in the last few years and one of their most lucrative sale in recent times was Viktor Gyokeres. Just a year after cashing in on the Swede, another expensive star could make his way to the Premier League.

According to Media Foot, Chelsea and Manchester United are believed to be locking horns over the signing of Sporting’s left back Maxi Araujo as both Londoners eye depth and competition for their existing options at full back.

While Marc Cucurella has been reliable, he does not have much competition at Stamford Bridge, whereas Patrick Dorgu’s and Luke Shaw’s age mean the Red Devils need to bring in a long-term option sooner rather than later, prompting interest in Araujo.

United may trump Chelsea to Araujo’s signing

Between Chelsea and Manchester United, the Red Devils are expected to hold the advantage in their race to sign Maxi Araujo, who could cost close to the £70 million-mark, after an impressive year with Sporting Lisbon.

United require a modern-day option at left back and the Uruguayan international fits the bill, thanks to his superb attacking qualities, high intensity football, tackling and ability to excel in one-on-one situations.

Maxi Araujo will be confident about usurping Luke Shaw from his regular role at Manchester United, while the Red Devils could also be prepared to spend big money on the 26-year-old’s signing given that he would be a great medium-term option.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might not be prepared to spend close to £70 million on a player who could well be a back-up option considering Marc Cucurella’s qualities, therefore opening the door for Man United to be virtually uninterrupted for Araujo.