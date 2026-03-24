Every 2026 World Cup Group Ranked from Most to Least Exciting

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is closing in. With 48 teams drawn into 12 groups across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the biggest tournament in football history is set to kick off this summer.

The group stage draw in December threw up some blockbuster matchups and a few head-scratchers. Some groups are packed with storylines, Premier League talent, and genuine uncertainty. Others have a clear favourite and not much else to talk about.

Analysts at Gambling.com, whose coverage of major sporting events sits alongside their guides to UK casino bonuses and other betting-related content, have been tracking how the draw has shifted expectations across the board. “This is the most unpredictable group stage in World Cup history,” said a spokesperson for the site. “The expansion to 48 teams has genuinely levelled the playing field, and bettors are struggling to separate the contenders from the outsiders in at least half of these groups.”

As the Premier League season enters its final stretch, attention is already shifting to what comes next. Here is every group ranked from the one you will not want to miss to the one you probably will.

1. Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

The standout group of the tournament. England and Croatia renewing their rivalry is enough on its own, but add Ghana’s pace and physicality and this becomes a group where nothing is guaranteed. For Premier League fans, this is the one to circle. Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, and Phil Foden could all feature for England, while Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol represent Croatia from the Premier League. Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus add Ghanaian star power from Arsenal and West Ham respectively.

Croatia knocked England out at the 2018 semi-final. England returned the favour at Euro 2020. The third chapter writes itself.

2. Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Spain against Uruguay is a fixture that belongs in a knockout round, not a group stage. Two of football’s most decorated nations going head to head this early makes Group H appointment viewing. Saudi Arabia showed they can shock anyone after beating Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, and Cape Verde’s debut appearance adds a feel-good underdog story.

3. Group K: Portugal, Uzbekistan, Colombia, Playoff Winner

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his intention to play at a record sixth World Cup. Whether he starts or not, Portugal’s squad depth is frightening. Colombia, runners-up at the 2024 Copa America, will fancy themselves as genuine contenders to top this group. Bruno Fernandes and Luis Diaz bring Premier League quality from opposite sides of this fixture.

4. Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Brazil need a bounce-back tournament after their quarter-final exit in 2022. Morocco were the story of that World Cup, reaching the semi-finals as the first African nation to do so. Scotland qualifying for consecutive major tournaments is a milestone in itself. Haiti’s presence is historic. This group has layers.

5. Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Playoff Winner

France against Senegal is a rematch of one of the great World Cup upsets. Senegal beat the holders 1-0 in the 2002 opener, and this group stage meeting carries echoes of that night in Seoul. Martin Odegaard will lead Norway’s charge from midfield, while France’s depth means Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, and William Saliba could all feature from the start.

6. Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Playoff Winner, Tunisia

Japan have quietly become one of the most consistent sides in world football. They beat both Germany and Spain in the 2022 group stage and will not fear the Netherlands. Virgil van Dijk will marshal the Dutch defence, with Cody Gakpo providing the attacking thrust from Liverpool. The playoff spot adds a wildcard, with Sweden, Ukraine, Poland, and Albania all fighting for it.

7. Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Playoff Winner

The hosts open their campaign with home support and high expectations. The USMNT squad is stacked with European experience, and playing on home soil adds pressure as much as advantage. Paraguay and Australia will aim to spoil the party. Turkey, Romania, or Slovakia could fill the final spot and add quality.

8. Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Playoff Winner

Mexico playing on home soil gives this group a special atmosphere. South Korea always bring energy to World Cups, and Son Heung-min will be leading the charge from Tottenham. South Africa’s return to the World Cup adds emotional weight. Expect noise.

9. Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Mohamed Salah at a World Cup is always worth watching, and Belgium still have Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings. But the quality drops off sharply after the top two. Iran bring defensive resolve, and New Zealand are largely along for the ride. Belgium should progress comfortably, with Egypt and Iran scrapping for second.

10. Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

The defending champions are the heavy favourites and it would be a major shock if they did not top this group without breaking a sweat. Algeria and Austria will compete for second, but neither has the squad depth to seriously threaten Argentina. Jordan’s inclusion is historic but unlikely to produce fireworks.

11. Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Playoff Winner

Canada hosting group stage matches gives this group local interest, but the matchups lack the star power of the groups above. Switzerland are reliable tournament operators who rarely excite neutrals. Qatar’s form has dipped since their home World Cup in 2022. The playoff spot, potentially featuring Italy, could transform this group overnight.

12. Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Germany are expected to dominate, and the gap between them and the rest of the group is significant. Ivory Coast have talent but are rebuilding after their Africa Cup of Nations win. Ecuador impressed in 2022 qualifying but have not kicked on since. Curacao’s presence is a reward for their federation’s development but the scorelines could be harsh.

The top half of this list could change dramatically once the remaining playoff spots are decided. What is already clear is that the expanded format has delivered exactly what FIFA promised: more variety, more storylines, and more reasons to watch from the first whistle. When the tournament kicks off on 11 June, at least half of these groups will still have everything to play for heading into the final matchday. That has not always been the case at a World Cup. This time, it might be the norm.

All group compositions reflect the December 2025 draw. Several playoff spots remain to be decided ahead of the tournament.