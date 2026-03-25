Chelsea shortlist Cesc Fabregas as possible replacement for Liam Rosenior

Chelsea are on a losing streak of four matches in all competitions, and having already been knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain, their qualification for the competition next year does not seem like a guarantee.

Liam Rosenior has done a decent job in stabilising things at Stamford Bridge since Enzo Maresca was fired in January this year, but if the Blues are unable to play in the European Cup, the manager’s efforts might not be deemed enough.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are already planning for a contingency where Rosenior could be relieved of his duties and have shortlisted Como manager and 2-time Premier League winner as a player for them, Cesc Fabregas.

Manchester City are also keen on the Spaniard as Pep Guardiola’s future at the Etihad Stadium continues to be uncertain, so if indeed Chelsea are serious about landing their former player in a managerial capacity, they will face strong competition.

Fabregas an exciting option

In the last few months, Chelsea have won some matches convincingly under Liam Rosenior, but they seem to lack an identity or tactical setup, which is a problem Cesc Fabregas might be able to answer.

Having done exceptionally at Como, the 38-year-old would employ a disciplined style of football, consisting of high pressing, vertical short passing of the ball and fluid positional rotation in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 setup.

Fabregas’ tactics have been likened to Arsene Wenger’s and Pep Guardiola’s, so it comes as no surprise that Chelsea have recognised his qualities and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on him as a potential appointment.

That being said, Rosenior’s future at Stamford Bridge looks secure between now and the end of the season, but if Chelsea’s form drops drastically, the club may be left with another tough call to make early in the summer.