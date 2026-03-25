Chelsea in ‘serious talks’ to sign Werder Bremen centre-back Karim Coulibaly

Chelsea are in talks to sign highly rated German centre-back Karim Coulibaly from Werder Bremen next summer, according to BILD via Metro.

The 18-year-old has spent his formative years in Germany, passing through the academy ranks at Bramfelder SV, HSV Barmbek-Uhlenhorst, and Hamburger SV before graduating from Werder Bremen’s youth division.

He was frequently integrated with the senior squad at Bremen during pre-season and made his first-team debut as a late substitute in a defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last August.

Since then, he has progressed steadily, establishing himself — when fit — as a regular presence in the heart of Bremen’s defence, starting 20 matches in their Bundesliga campaign.

It has been a difficult season overall for Bremen, who are currently 17th and facing a real threat of relegation to the second tier. Still, Coulibaly has emerged as one of the standout positives under current head coach Daniel Thioune and his predecessor Horst Steffen.

Citing Bild, Metro reports that Coulibaly is set to depart Bremen next summer, with most European clubs making enquiries about the youngster.

However, amid interest from several clubs, Chelsea are one of the very few clubs that have expressed ‘concrete interest’ in signing the 6ft 3in defensive ace, according to the report.

Exciting prospect

It appears the Blues are looking to swiftly wrap up a deal, as the German outlet via Metro claims that the London giants have held ‘serious talks’ for Coulibaly’s possible transfer to Stamford Bridge, and they have no problem matching Bremen’s £39m valuation, although a formal offer have not been submitted at this stage.

However, Chelsea face stern competition for the Germany U21 centre-back, as Newcastle United have held talks for the youngster, while Napoli and Marseille have also shown concrete interest in his signature, according to the report.

Chelsea already boast a wealth of promising centre-backs across both their academy and senior ranks. Josh Acheampong has now been fully integrated into the first-team setup, while Mamadou Sarr remains part of the club’s long-term vision after returning from a loan spell at Strasbourg.

Furthermore, the Blues struck an agreement in principle in November to sign highly rated Colombian defender Deinner Ordóñez from Independiente del Valle once he turns 18, further reinforcing an already youthful defensive pipeline.

With such depth of emerging options, prioritising another young centre-back may not be necessary. Instead, there is a compelling need for a more experienced option to steady the ship at Liam Rosenior’s backline.