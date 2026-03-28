Man Utd plotting summer swoop for Yan Diomande & Iliman Ndiaye

Manchester United have placed RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande high on their list of attacking options alongside Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, according to Sky Sports’ Danyal Khan.

The Red Devils were among the league’s heavy spenders last summer, with their main focus on attacking reinforcements.

Matheus Cunha joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Bryan Mbeumo completed his move after months-long negotiations with Brentford.

United also trumped Newcastle United in the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, and the entire attacking trio has been superb at Old Trafford, especially in the second half of the season, where they’ve combined for 25 of United’s 56 Premier League goals this season.

However, looking at United’s attack, especially with Cunha favoured to operate centrally, there’s a growing belief that they’re one quality left-winger away from becoming one of the most fearsome in the league alongside Bruno Fernandes.

It’s no surprise the club are now exploring potential left-wingers that could fit into their squad next season.

Now, according to Khan, Leipzig’s Diomande is high on United’s list of left-wing targets as they look to reinforce their attack.

Having been closely monitoring the 19-year-old since January, the Red Devils could accelerate their efforts early next summer to sign the exciting left winger who is also of keen interest to several clubs across Europe, according to the report.

Two-man shortlist

Everton’s Ndiaye is another option on their list, according to Khan, who claims that the 13-time Premier League champions are keeping close tabs on the Senegal international ahead of a possible move to Old Trafford next summer.

Diomande has taken Europe by storm in just his first top-flight season with Leipzig after moving from Spanish Segunda División side Leganés last summer.

Across all competitions, he has netted 11 goals and recorded eight assists for the Die Roten Bullen this season, while also leading the Bundesliga with the most dribbles this season (86), 28 more than Antonio Nusa in second place.

The Ivorain is set to become the most highly sought-after winger when the transfer window opens, so United will need to submit a significant offer well above his £64m Transfermarkt valuation.

Ndiaye, on the other hand, could be a cost-effective option, though Everton are likely to demand a fee above his £43m Transfermarkt valuation, especially with three years left on his contract.

Most importantly, United will hope to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, which will play a major role in their transfer activities.