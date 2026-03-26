Man Utd add Nathaniel Brown & Lewis Hall to left-back targets

Manchester United have identified Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown and Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall as potential left-back options to reinforce their squad next summer, according to Sku Sports Danyal Khan.

United currently have Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Patrick Dorgu as left-back options, while Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, who are natural right-backs, have been utilised in the position on several occasions.

However, interim boss Michael Carrick seems to have a preference for Shaw while deploying Dorgu in a more advanced role, where he impressed in games against Newcastle United, Manchester City and Arsenal before his injury.

Upon his return, the Danish international is likely to retain his attacking role, making the addition of a natural and defensively reliable left-back necessary next summer.

As a result, the Red Devils are now exploring possible left-back targets for next season, with Football Talk citing major sources, reporting their interest in Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson in recent days.

In a new development, Sky Sports’ Khan reports that Man Utd have shortlisted Frankfurt’s Brown and Newcastle’s Hall among their list of left-back targets for next summer.

With Shaw’s contract set to expire next summer and Malacia expected to depart Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign, the Premier League giants have now shown interest in Brown while also placing Hall on their radar ahead of a possible summer swoop, according to the journalist.

United shortlist replacements for Shaw

Often likened to a modern-day João Cancelo, Brown is highly composed in possession, with the technical quality to operate as an inverted right-back while also offering strong attacking output down the left.

He would provide United with an overlapping, athletic and technically sound option at left-back while remaining reliable in defensive duties.

On the other hand, Hall, valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, has featured in 24 of Newcastle’s 31 Premier League matches, averaging 2.5 tackles per 90 minutes this season.

He also started in the matchweek 30 1–0 victory over former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where he impressed – registering seven recoveries, 14 passes into the final third, and three clearances, while not being dribbled past once despite facing Cole Palmer, Reece James and Malo Gusto down Chelsea’s right flank.

While both players, valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, possess immense qualities, Hall would be the more logical option considering his proven Premier League status.