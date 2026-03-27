Man Utd enter race to sign Cristian Romero



According to Spanish outlet Marca, Manchester United are weighing up an ambitious move for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils could strengthen their central defensive department at the end of the campaign. Harry Maguire is likely to extend his contract beyond the summer, but Man United may need more depth with a likely return to European football.

Marca claim that Romero looks likely to leave Spurs when the transfer window reopens. He has a special £52 million release clause that is valid for both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, but they are set to face competition for his services.

Atletico are contemplating a summer approach for the centre-back, but could encounter a ‘major problem’ with United also keen on landing the centre-back. Tottenham have set an asking price of £61 million for other suitors, as per Marca.

Elite player

Romero has been one of Spurs’ best-performing players over the past few years. The north London giants have had a tough time at the bottom end of the league standings, but Romero has been solid defensively on most occasions.

The Argentine, who is viewed as ‘world-class‘ by Spurs teammate Micky van de Ven, has picked up a couple of red cards in the current campaign, but he has still caught the eye with his defensive contributions in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has completed 87% of his passes this campaign, winning almost 7 duels per league match. He has also averaged almost 3 tackles, 4 recoveries and 4 clearances per game for Spurs during the ongoing league season.

Hence, the transfer interest does not come as a surprise. He is an elite central defender, but United could lean towards signing Van de Ven over him if they need to make a choice. Romero will turn 28 in April, while Van de Ven will be 25 next month.

Van de Ven can slot as a central defender or as a left-back. He has terrific recovery pace combined with strong ball-playing ability. United have just one senior left-footed centre-back in Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven has hardly played recently.

Martinez has had a long list of injuries during his time at the Red Devils. The former Ajax man has to be managed carefully, and Van de Ven would be a perfect competitor to have as a left-footed option for the left centre-back role next campaign.