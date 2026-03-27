Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United battling to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are expected to have busy transfer windows this summer and it is starting to look like the Premier League giants could all be after a few common targets as well.

Sport Witness has reported that RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba is being eyed by Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool ahead of a possible summer transfer to England later this year.

Lukeba is another fine talent emerging out of the RB Leipzig setup and it comes as no surprise that a number of top clubs are keeping tabs on him, especially with his £40 million valuation in mind.

Lukeba a brilliant long-term signing

Castello Lukeba is very strong technically, like most RB Leipzig players, as he possesses precise tackling, intelligence in one-on-one situations and exceptional reading of the game without the ball.

When in possession, the 23-year-old has been credited for his composure, ability to dribble from the back and distribute the ball to build the play, so he is a modern-day central defender and a profile most Premier League sides are after.

However, Arsenal might be in a strong position to sign him as they already have Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba as starters, while Christian Mosquera is a capable back-up alongside Piero Hincapie.

Manchester United could fancy their chances of signing the Frenchman, however, as Harry Maguire is ageing and Lisandro Martinez has dealt with fitness problems. Thus, the player may have a big role to play next to his compatriot Leny Yoro.

Liverpool, on the other hand, would be most confident about signing Lukeba as they have enough room to accommodate newer players at the back, and amid concerns over Ibrahima Konate’s and Virgil van Dijk’s form, the Leipzig star can play regularly.