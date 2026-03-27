Arsenal
Arsenal offered the chance to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga
Arsenal are on their way towards securing the Premier League title and are also among the top favourites to secure the Champions League in Budapest at the end of the season.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been a force to be reckoned with for most of the last two years but the board is expected to continue revamping the squad and owing to Martin Odegaard’s and Mikel Merino’s fitness woes, a midfielder might join soon.
On his Daily Briefing, Mark Brus has reported that Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. They are currently considering the offer but have other targets on their wish-list too, as per the source.
The former Rennes midfielder has been key for Madrid over the last few years, but Thiago Pitarch’s emergence from the club’s academy has seen their stance change on Camavinga, who may be sold for £60 million.
Camavinga a superb signing for Arsenal
Eduardo Camavinga would be an excellent signing for Arsenal. The 23-year-old has already got sizeable experience under his belt at the age of 23, and with several pieces of silverware under his belt, he could elevate the quality of Arsenal’s midfield.
Having said that, his ability to win the ball with exceptional tackling and progress it through the lines into the final third with slick dribbling would likely earn him regular minutes in the team as a rotational option with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.
For a player of his calibre, Camavinga’s asking price reads very reasonably, especially considering his best years are yet to come. However, his fitness is something that Arsenal need to be wary about as he has had a number of muscular problems already.
It will be interesting to see how much the Gunners’ budget for a midfielder is, however, as signing a winger is expected to be their top priority in the summer, so a large chunk of their funds for the summer could go towards an offensive signing.
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