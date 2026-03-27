Man Utd now eyeing move for Arsenal’s Ben White

Manchester United have set their sights on Arsenal’s right back, Ben White, as a possible option to reinforce their backline, according to Fichajes.

Since joining Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2021, Ben White has struggled with recurring injuries that have disrupted his rhythm and limited his role under Mikel Arteta over extended periods.

The consistent displays of Jurriën Timber at right-back this season have further reduced his involvement, despite previously building a strong understanding with Bukayo Saka down the right flank.

While his contract in north London runs until 2028, an earlier exit cannot be ruled out, with several clubs set to battle for his signature in the summer.

One of the clubs looking to sign White is Man Utd, according to Fichajes, which claims that the 13-time Premier League champions have set their sights on the 28-year-old as a potential right-back option for next summer.

The report adds that United are looking for an experienced and versatile profile, and the Englishman has been earmarked by the club as a perfect fit for the style of play they plan to implement at Old Trafford.

While Arsenal are reluctant to sell White in the summer, the Premier League leaders could be open to his departure if they receive significant offers around £51m, with United now keen, Fichajes adds.

White to Man Utd

However, the Red Devils face stern competition for his signature as the Spanish outlet reports that Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, along with other clubs across Europe, have expressed interest in signing the England international.

White has been a key part of Arsenal’s surge in recent seasons, particularly in the last two campaigns, during which he forged a strong understanding with Bukayo Saka on the right wing and formed a formidable defensive partnership with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães.

His possible addition would give United a strong player who contributes significantly to the attack while also being combative in defensive actions.

Among the Red Devils’ right-back options, Diogo Dalot is more reliable in attacking situations, while Noussair Mazraoui has earned a strong reputation for his defensive qualities.

Hence, White would offer the club a more complete option that balances both facets of the game, although the club will need to sell one of their current right-backs.