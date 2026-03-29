Liverpool hold ‘positive talks’ to sign Leipzig star Yan Diomande

Liverpool have held ‘positive talks’ to sign RB Leipzig left winger Yan Diomande, according to Nicolo Schira.

The 19-year-old has taken Europe by storm in less than a year in Germany, following his move from Spanish second division side Leganés in July.

He has netted 11 goals and provided eight assists for Leipzig across all competitions this season, while also leading every player in the Bundesliga for the most dribbles this season (86).

With the summer transfer window approaching, the former DME Academy star is set to become one of the most in-demand players, with several clubs set to battle for his signature.

For Liverpool, the club’s talisman, Mohamed Salah, announced on Tuesday that he will depart Anfield as a free agent after nine years, and the club are now exploring possible replacements, with the Ivorian now included on their shortlist.

This is according to Nicolo Schira, who claims that the Merseyside club have expressed interest in signing Diomande next summer.

While no bid has been made yet, the Premier League title holders have had initial ‘positive talks’ for the youngster’s potential transfer, according to the report.

The Italian transfer journalist adds that Liverpool are preparing to submit a formal offer to Leipzig for Diomande’s potential transfer to Anfield, with a contract until 2032 also being prepared to convince the Ivorian international.

‘Positive talks’

Since joining from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has been an influential figure for Liverpool during their recent surge.

Individually, he has achieved significant milestones, including being named the Best FIFA Men’s Player, winning two Premier League Player of the Year awards, and winning four Premier League Golden Boots, while also holding the record for the most goal contributions for a single club (278).

Hence, filling his boots would be a daunting task, especially for a player like Diomande, who has only come to the limelight last year.

However, the nine-cap Ivorian international has already shown his capabilities in big games this season, such as the second-leg Bundesliga clash against table-toppers Bayern Munich in January, when he was rated 7.0 by Statmuse after a fine showing.

He was also one of the standout performers in December’s African Cup of Nations and is now playing a key role in Leipzig’s quest for Champions League qualification after missing out last season.

As is often the case with their most sought-after players during the transfer window, Leipzig are likely to demand a significant fee for Diomande—most likely above his £65m Transfermarkt valuation—to sanction his departure next summer.