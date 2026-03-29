Man Utd make enquiries over deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United have made enquiries to understand the possibility of signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson next summer, according to Rudy Galetti.

Ederson has established himself as one of the standout defensive midfielders in Serie A since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in July 2022.

Under former manager Gian Piero Gasperini, he played a pivotal role in the club’s rise, consistently contributing to their regular European qualification — most notably during the 2023–24 campaign, when he helped secure their UEFA Europa League final triumph over Bayer Leverkusen.

Now operating under Raffaele Palladino, he has maintained his influence in midfield. Despite a challenging season where Atalanta sit 19 points behind first-place Inter Milan, Ederson has continued to perform at a high level, making 33 appearances across all competitions.

Such consistent displays have inevitably drawn attention, especially with the summer window approaching.

Now, according to Galetti, Man Utd have made fresh enquiries in recent days to understand the possibility of signing Ederson next summer.

Writing on his Substack, the journalist adds that the Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield ranks and have had the 26-year-old on their radar for over a year.

‘Serious option’

However, while United are only making enquiries at this stage with no concrete move taken, the Brazilian remains a ‘serious option’ for their midfield, and a formal move could be launched in the coming weeks, Galetti adds.

A strong run of results has propelled United back into UEFA Champions League contention, with statement wins over Manchester City, Arsenal, Everton, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa lifting Michael Carrick’s side into third place.

With Casemiro expected to depart when his contract expires this summer, the club’s midfield options are set to include Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo.

Beyond Ugarte and Mainoo, however, the balance of that group is skewed toward more attacking profiles, highlighting the need for a deeper-lying option — making Ederson a strong fit.

If a deal were to materialise, he could provide long-term stability at the base of midfield alongside Mainoo, freeing Fernandes to operate further forward where he is most influential.

With a year left in his contract, United could potentially get the Brazilian midfielder at a cut-price deal around his £34m Transfermarkt valuation, which would be a bargain in today’s market for a player of his quality.