Liverpool showing strong interest in signing Evan Ndicka



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka during the summer transfer window.

The Reds have had a poor defence of their Premier League title and they are presently 6th in the standings, 22 points behind leaders Arsenal. Arne Slot’s side are presently 5th in the table and face a challenge to qualify for the Champions League.

Regardless, Liverpool are expected to bolster their backline at the end of the season. The club could make a couple of signings with the prospect of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez heading for the exit door this summer.

Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are one of the teams with a ‘serious’ interest in signing Ndicka, who could be on his way out of Roma. The Giallorossi are prepared to listen to offers of around £39 million.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are also keen on landing the Ivory Coast international and there could be a bidding battle for the highly-rated centre-back when the transfer window reopens.

Possible transfer

Liverpool look likely to part ways with Konate when his contract expires on June 30. The Frenchman has not been convinced to renew and appears on course for a free transfer to another elite European outfit.

Gomez’s future has been a topic of speculation too. AC Milan were interested in signing him last summer as well as in January, and could fancy their chances of securing an agreement at the end of the season.

A right footed centre-back will have to be signed to compensate for the departure of the duo, given Giovanni Leoni has been out with a long-term knee injury, and may not be rushed back to regular action next term.

Meanwhile, the Reds also require a proper deputy for Virgil van Dijk in the left centre-back role. Ndicka would be a fabulous addition, given he is a natural for the position, being left-footed, and has been hugely consistent.

The 26-year-old has completed 90% of his passes in Serie A this campaign, but he has also won 60% of his aerial and ground duels. He has likewise made 4 recoveries and 4 clearances per game for the Giallorossi this season.

Ndicka would be a perfect deputy for Van Dijk, and could cement a starting position in the long run.