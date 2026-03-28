Liverpool ready to table £69.4m offer for Murillo



According to Teamtalk, Liverpool are considering a big-money move to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have had a dismal defence of their Premier League title despite their huge £450 million spending spree. Regardless of how their season ends, there could be more investment made into the squad this summer.

Teamtalk claim that the Reds have been keeping a close eye on Murillo’s progress at the Tricky Trees and could make a substantial offer of around £69.4 million for the Brazil international when the transfer window reopens.

Manchester United are also admirers of the 23-year-old, but prefer a cheaper solution. Murillo is viewed by Liverpool as a potential long-term replacement and understudy for Virgil van Dijk, who could be past his prime soon.

Murillo is ‘very likely’ to leave Forest this summer even if they avoid Premier League relegation.

Top class

Murillo has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the English top-flight. Forest have been languishing near the drop zone this campaign, but the Brazilian has still impressed with his defensive contributions.

The centre-back has won almost 60% of his duels with 4 recoveries and 5 clearances per appearance. He has a decent passing accuracy of 84% which should only improve with the Reds, who command more possession than Forest.

Liverpool are set for a busy summer and may have to replace two centre-backs. Ibrahima Konate’s contract expires at the end of June, and the Frenchman looks poised to pursue a free transfer to another elite European outfit.

Joe Gomez could also be shown the exit door in the summer. He was touted to join AC Milan during the last transfer window, and the Rossoneri could make a renewed approach for the Englishman when the season ends.

Liverpool wonderkid Giovanni Leoni should return from a serious knee injury next term, but his workload could be minimal. Hence, the club may need to spend big in the central defensive department. A right and a left-footed centre-back could be targeted.

Murillo would be a perfect candidate for the latter of those roles. Van Dijk has shown signs of regression from his customary left centre-back position, and the Reds need a readymade replacement, who can take over the mantle in the coming years.