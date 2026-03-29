Man Utd keen on Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown

Manchester United are closely monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown ahead of a possible move to Old Trafford next summer, according to Fussballdaten.

United are expected to be active in the upcoming summer window, with several additions needed to bolster key positions in the team.

Midfield is reportedly high on their list, with at least two new signings expected in that position. At the same time, the left back is also a key area to reinforce, especially with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Patrick Dorgu was brought in as a left-back, but the Denmark international had been impressing further forward before suffering a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for weeks now.

The club also have promising young options in Harry Amass and Diego Leon, although both are currently regarded as long-term prospects rather than immediate solutions.

Hence, the Red Devils are now exploring potential left-back options ahead of next summer, and Frankfurt’s Brown has now emerged as their latest target, as per reports.

According to Fussballdaten, Brown’s performance for Frankfurt this season has piqued the interest of several top European clubs, including Man Utd, and his departure is now considered ‘inevitable’.

Brown to Man Utd

The report adds that the Red Devils have been keeping close tabs on the German fullback and have placed him at the top of their shortlists of potential replacements for Shaw at the end of the season.

While the Bundesliga outfit have set a valuation between £51 and £60m for the 22-year-old, several clubs, including United, are already preparing to submit a formal offer between £43 and £47m and are expected to match Frankfurt’s valuation due to their financial might, according to the report.

However, Michael Carrick’s side are set to face stern competition for Brown’s signature, as Fussballdaten claims that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have also expressed interest in the 22-year-old.

Next summer is gearing up to be a crucial transfer window for United, and there is reason for optimism following the resurgence under Michael Carrick. The interim boss has steadied the situation left behind by Ruben Amorim, shaping a side now on course to finish third in the Premier League.

With just one defeat in ten matches, the turnaround has been notable given the state of the squad he inherited, and they will aim to carry that momentum into their next match against Leeds United after the international break.