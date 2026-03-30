Arsenal ‘favourites’ to sign Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi

Arsenal are the ‘favourites’ to sign highly rated German centre-forward Nicolo Tresoldi from Club Brugge next summer, as per Christian Falk.

Tresoldi has recently enhanced his reputation with strong performances for both club and country, recording 17 goals and five assists in 48 appearances for Brugge this season.

The centre-forward made his mark in the UEFA Champions League, scoring in a 3–3 draw against Barcelona during the league phase before finding the net again versus Atlético Madrid in the knockout round play-offs.

Before the international break, the 21-year-old was in prolific goalscoring form, netting seven goals in his last seven games in the Jupiler Pro League.

At the international level, the 6ft 1in forward has produced 12 goals in 23 appearances for Germany U21, including a brace in a 3–0 win over Northern Ireland in Friday’s European Championship qualifier.

Such prolific goalscoring form will undoubtedly attract interest from several clubs across Europe, especially as the summer transfer window fast approaches.

Now, according to German football transfer expert Christian Falk, Arsenal are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Tresoldi next summer.

It appears the North London club are accelerating efforts to finalise the deal as Falk adds that the Premier League leaders are the ‘favourites’ to sign the 21-year-old, with talks already underway for his potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

Prolific goalscorer

Mikel Arteta currently has Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus competing for centre-forward minutes at Arsenal. Yet, none have matched or closely competed with Golden Boot-chasing forwards like Erling Haaland or Igor Thiago this season.

Gyökeres is gradually adjusting to the demands of the side and has recorded a solid 16 goals across all competitions, establishing himself as Arteta’s leading striker.

However, Havertz has struggled with recurring injuries and underwhelmed when deployed as a number 10 behind Gyökeres in the EFL Cup final. At the same time, Jesus has also had a limited impact throughout the campaign.

The Brazilian has reportedly indicated a desire to remain until his deal expires in 2027, although that decision may not rest entirely with him, and Havertz’s long-term role could come into question if his fitness issues persist.

As a result, a potential move for Tresoldi makes sense, as they will be getting a quality centre-forward who has proven himself against top Champions League opposition, at a fee considerably higher than his £11m Transfermarkt valuation.