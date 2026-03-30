Man Utd make enquiries to sign Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram

Manchester United have made enquiries over a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram next summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Thuram has been one of the most consistent young midfielders over the last five years. Having come through the ranks at the Monaco academy, he came to prominence after joining Nice, making 167 appearances in all competitions for the French club.

His performances made him a subject of keen interest from several clubs before Juventus won the race to sign him in the summer of 2024.

Despite the constant change of coaches, the 25-year-old has remained an ever-present figure in the middle of the park for the Turin-based outfit, already featuring in 89 matches since his arrival, with his displays also earning him four senior caps for France.

While he is under contract with the club until 2029, his future there is uncertain, with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

This is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which reports that Thuram’s future with Juventus is uncertain and that the Frenchman could consider leaving if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with several clubs, including Man Utd, now showing interest.

According to the Italian outlet, the Red Devils have made enquiries about the possibility of the transfer of the four-cap France international to Old Trafford next summer.

Thuram to Man Utd

While Juventus have already begun discussions to extend his contract beyond 2029, the report adds that the 36-time Italian champions could consider cashing in on him for a fee of between £52m and £60m if an agreement is not reached with United eyeing a move.

Should the Bianconeri fail to secure Champions League qualification, the club have drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements for Thuram, who is also of keen interest to Liverpool, the report adds.

United’s intention to recruit at least one midfielder this summer has been widely reported, with plans underway ahead of Casemiro’s exit.

The Brazilian has confirmed he will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte has also seen his future come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with the Uruguay international struggling to secure consistent minutes under Michael Carrick.

Hence, a move for Thuram makes sense, as his ball-winning, ball-playing, defensive qualities, and physicality make him a perfect fit for the combative nature of Premier League football.