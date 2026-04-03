Chelsea showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Jules Kounde

Chelsea are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Blues currently have Malo Gusto and Reece James as options to deploy in the right-back position. However, the Englishman has continued to struggle with fitness problems.

Josh Acheampong can provide cover on the right side of the defence, but is a centre-back by trait. As a result, it appears the West London club have started exploring options to sign a new right-back.

Fichajes state that Chelsea are showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Kounde, as Liam Rosenior has identified him as the ‘top priority’ target. They are even prepared to launch a formal £52m proposal to finalise the operation.

Having recently tied the Frenchman down to a fresh long-term deal until 2030, Barcelona aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer. However, Hansi Flick’s side want to strengthen the squad by signing Alessandro Bastoni and Julian Alvarez, and they don’t have deep pockets to seal both deals due to their recent financial difficulties.

So, the Catalan giants are open to cashing-in on Kounde to raise funds, with the player ready to move to the Premier League. If Barcelona don’t accept Chelsea’s initial offer, they are ready to spend up to £70m.

Kounde used to play as a centre-back at Sevilla but has now established himself as one of the best right-backs in Europe since moving to Camp Nou. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Kounde to Chelsea

After winning the Conference League and the Club World Cup last campaign, Chelsea have displayed inconsistent performances this term, languishing sixth in the Premier League table.

However, fifth position should be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season, and Chelsea are currently only one point behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

It has been suggested that the West London club are planning to add more new faces this summer to turn the situation around next season.

Kounde has proven his worth at the highest level and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.