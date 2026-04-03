Liverpool battling with Tottenham to sign Marcos Leonardo

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Al-Hilal forward Marcos Leonardo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Diogo Jota’s unfortunate demise and Darwin Núñez’s departure last summer, the Reds decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a bright debut campaign this season, scoring 17 goals and registering six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

On the other hand, Isak moved to Anfield after enjoying an excellent last two seasons at Newcastle United. However, he has struggled to showcase his best this term, with persistent fitness problems being one of the main reasons.

He has featured in only 16 matches in all tournaments, scoring three goals and registering a solitary assist.

Now, Fichajes state that following Isak’s disappointing performances, Liverpool are considering signing a new striker and have identified Leonardo as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

After joining Al-Hilal from SL Benfica a couple of years ago, the 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign last term, scoring 29 goals and registering four assists in 43 matches across all tournaments. This season, he has continued to showcase his productivity, making 16 goal contributions in all competitions.

Battle

With Leonardo’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Al-Hilal aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a £55m price tag on his head.

The report state that Tottenham are also interested in signing Leonardo and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop. So, Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

Spurs currently have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, and Randal Kolo Muani as options to deploy in the centre-forward positions. However, the Frenchman joined on loan last summer and could return to PSG this year.

On the other hand, Richarlison and Solanke have had fitness problems this season. So, it appears the North London club are looking to sign a new striker.

However, Tottenham have found themselves in a relegation scrap, and they need to secure top-flight status to sign elite-level talents this summer.

Leonardo is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Liverpool should either club purchase him.