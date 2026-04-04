Tottenham & Arsenal open talks to sign Nicolo Tresoldi

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have reportedly made contact to sign Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi, as per a recent German report.

Although Ange Postecoglou helped the Lilywhites win the Europa League title last term, he was dismissed following a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Spurs decided to appoint Thomas Frank as the new manager after being impressed by his performances for Brentford. However, they struggled under the Danish boss’s guidance.

Following his departure, Tottenham appointed Igor Tudor as an interim boss, but having performed woefully under the Croatian, they parted ways with him as well.

Currently, Tottenham are languishing in the relegation scrap, sitting only one point ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, and have been knocked out of every cup competition.

Now, Roberto De Zerbi has been appointed as the new manager to turn the situation around, and Spurs have already started exploring options to strengthen the squad this summer.

As per a recent German report (via TEAMtalk), Tottenham are planning to strengthen the attacking department and have identified Tresoldi as a serious option after being impressed by his performances this season.

Battle

They have even held talks to learn about the details of signing him, but Arsenal are in this race as well and have also made contact over this deal.

The German is keen on leaving to take the next step in his career, and Club Brugge are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of around £26m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Moreover, the report state that Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are interested in him, so Tresoldi isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

In 44 appearances across all competitions, the 21-year-old has made 21 goal contributions this season.

With Gabriel Jesus’ existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Arsenal are said to be open to letting him leave. So, they are looking at new strikers to support Viktor Gyokeres.

Tresoldi is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Gunners or the Lilywhites eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.