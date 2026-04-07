Liverpool & Man Utd plotting swoop to sign Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche

Liverpool are in battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign French right winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Monaco started the season poorly, which led to the departure of former coach Adi Hutter at the beginning of the season.

Following the appointment of Sébastien Pocognoli, Les Rouge et Blanc have enjoyed a turnaround and are currently embarking on a seven-match winning streak in Ligue 1.

A key factor in the surge has been Akliouche, who has shown remarkable attacking qualities and creativity for Monaco.

In all competitions this season, the 24-year-old has netted seven goals and provided eight assists, most notably netting and assisting in the 3-1 win over league leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes last month.

He also had a fine showing in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Marseille, further highlighting his propensity to show up in the biggest games.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Akliouche, valued at £43m by Transfermarkt, will undoubtedly be on the radar of several clubs, especially with his displays in the run-in to the season’s finale.

This is according to TEAMtalk, which claims that the Monaco academy graduate’s performances have piqued the interest of Premier League clubs, including Man Utd and Liverpool.

The report adds that both clubs have stepped up their efforts to secure his transfer, having watched him in action on Sunday at the Stade Louis II as his club defeated Marseille.

Battle

For Liverpool, TEAMtalk reports that the Reds are exploring possible attacking options, including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Michael Olise. With their initial enquiries rebuffed, the club have ‘firmly’ turned their attention to Akliouche, citing his versatility and potential for further development as an appealing option.

United, on the other hand, are looking to bolster their attack and have added the Frenchman to their shortlist, which also includes Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, according to the report.

Liverpool and United are both targeting UEFA Champions League qualification to strengthen their summer transfer budgets, with Michael Carrick’s side currently well-positioned to secure a place in Europe’s top competition next season.

With Premier League action resuming next weekend, both clubs will hope for positive results to further boost their chances of qualifying for the competition at the end of the season.