Liverpool willing to swap Federico Chiesa to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella

Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City at the weekend after a 4-0 hammering at the Etihad Stadium, where Erling Haaland bagged a hat-trick and Antoine Semenyo added another.

The team’s only hope of silverware this season is winning the Champions League, where Paris Saint-Germain stand between Arne Slot’s men and a semi-final berth, with the first leg due to be played on Wednesday.

Even if they beat the defending champions and go on to win the European Cup against most expectations, there is a major squad revamp required in the summer with the signing of a midfielder likely to be a key agenda.

According to Inter Live, Liverpool are keen on acquiring Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, who is valued at £52 million, and are prepared to offer Federico Chiesa in a swap deal to reduce the cost of their target’s purchase.

Barella move a strong possibility

Inter Milan are believed to be prepared to sanction Nicolo Barella’s exit in the summer transfer window, and coupled with a reasonable price tag and Federico Chiesa’s desire to return to Italy, a deal might be easy to get over the line.

Barella promises to be a superb signing for Liverpool. His hard work without the ball through pressing will stand out but he also possesses exceptional creativity, tactical knowhow, ability to drive the ball forward from deeper areas and late runs into the box.

Considering Alexis Mac Allister’s inconsistent form in the ongoing season, the 29-year-old would be a very welcome addition to the Liverpool side and with his experience, he would take the team’s midfield to a higher level.