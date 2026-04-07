Liverpool and Manchester United keen on Fulham star Harry Wilson

Tottenham Hotspur have already lodged their interest in signing Fulham star Harry Wilson on a free transfer with the Welsh international’s contract due to expire this summer but are set to face some strong competition for his services.

Ekrem Konur has reported that Liverpool and Manchester United have joined the race for Wilson’s services and considering their superior sporting projects compared to Tottenham’s, they will undoubtedly be confident about trumping them to his signing.

Wilson has impressed with the Cottagers this season, notching 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions. His exceptional form is set to earn him a contract extension offer from Fulham but the player might well leverage his free agency to join a bigger side.

Liverpool may be favourites for Wilson

Liverpool are expected to be the strong favourites to sign Harry Wilson on a free transfer. With Mohamed Salah departing Anfield in the summer, they are in serious need of a quality addition on the right flank in the summer.

Manchester United will continue to view the 28-year-old as an attractive signing without a transfer fee, but their offensive depth might not guarantee him a regular role in the team with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo playing decently on the right.

Harry Wilson was also on Liverpool’s books for a significant duration and could entertain the thoughts of joining his former side, where a primary berth is expected to await next season owing to Salah’s exit.

The Fulham star is an excellent shooter of the ball from range, creates chances frequently with his ball control and dribbling, and also offers accurate deliveries through set-pieces, making him a well-rounded option for Liverpool on a free transfer.

Besides being a potent right winger, Wilson can play in a slightly deeper position in midfield and as the number 10 as well, and given the team’s woes in the engine room this season, Liverpool might view his versatility very favourably.