Arsenal join Liverpool in race to sign Yan Diomande

Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as per Caught Offside.

Following Luis Diaz’s departure last summer, the Reds didn’t replace the Colombian. As a result, they currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha as options to deploy on the left flank.

However, Chiesa has struggled to find regular game time since joining from Juventus a couple of years ago. On the other hand, Ngumoha is still very young and needs time to develop.

Gakpo, meanwhile, has displayed inconsistent performances this season, scoring only three goals over the last three months for club and country.

On the other hand, Liverpool currently have Mohamed Salah as the option to deploy on the right flank. However, he has shown signs of decline this season and is set to leave as a free agent this summer.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are planning to reinforce the flanks in the upcoming window and have identified Diomande as an ideal option to replace Salah.

However, the 19-year-old is willing to join a Champions League club, and Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League table. So, they still have work to do to secure qualification for Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Battle

Arsenal are also interested in the African and have an advantage to beat Liverpool in this race. The Gunners have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him.

However, the report state that Diomande might even decide to stay at Red Bull Arena as the German side are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, the German side aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a whopping £87m price tag if they are forced to cash-in.

Diomande is a left-winger by trait, but is efficient on the opposite side. In 30 appearances across all competitions, he has netted 11 goals and registered seven assists this season.

After proving his worth in club football, he has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team’s starting line-up. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him this year.