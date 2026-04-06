Chelsea and Manchester United offered opportunity to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window and while their defensive and midfield departments could be prioritised for a revamp, they might also look into rebuilding their offensive departments.

According to TEAMtalk, an attractive opportunity has presented itself as Chelsea and Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid by his representatives as the Brazilian enters the last year on his deal.

Though his contract expires in June 2027, the forward has yet to pen a new agreement at the Bernabeu, thereby prompting rumours of a potential exit this summer following a season of ups and downs for him.

Vinicius has scored 17 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, and is valued at £130 million on Transfermarkt – a fee that Los Blancos might well demand if arguably their best player wishes to leave the club.

Vinicius move unlikely

Real Madrid have been engaging in contract extension talks with Vinicius Junior for several months, and it only seems like a matter of time before the 25-year-old pens a fresh contract, thereby pouring water on all exit talks.

Whilst Xabi Alonso was at the club, Vini Jr’s future was being scrutinised as he did not enjoy a particularly good relationship with the Spaniard, but has rejuvenated on the pitch under Alvaro Arbeloa, also confirming his desire to stay in Madrid today.

Chelsea or Manchester United would undoubtedly have been bolstered by his addition in the summer transfer window, but for now, all things point towards Vinicius having continuity at Real Madrid barring any unexpected changes in the near future.