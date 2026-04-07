Rice and Gyokeres start UCL clash: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal’s dreams of a quadruple came crashing down off the back of successive defeats, as they were trumped to the Carabao Cup by Manchester City a fortnight ago and dumped out of the FA Cup by Southampton at the weekend.

Their maiden Champions League title remains in sight, however, and Sporting Lisbon stand between Mikel Arteta’s men and a semi-final berth. Here is how the Gunners may line-up at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in tonight’s quarter final first leg clash.

Goalkeeper – Kepa Arrizabalaga played the last two games for Arsenal but could drop out to make way for David Raya in goal.

Defenders – Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to be fit and keep his place in the team for the Sporting Lisbon meeting, but Cristhian Mosquera might drop out and make way for William Saliba to re-enter the fore. With Jurrien Timber ruled out of the game, Ben White may continue at right back, with Myles Lewis-Skelly also in contention to play at left back ahead of Riccardo Calafiori amidst Piero Hincapie’s absence from injury.

Rice returns in midfield, Gyokeres up top

Midfielders – Christian Norgaard could drop out of the playing eleven to make way for Martin Zubimendi in the double pivot, whereas Declan Rice might start next to the Spaniard, coming in at Kai Havertz’s expense. Martin Odegaard played a hybrid role in the FA Cup clash at the weekend but might be deployed at number 10 in the Champions League game tonight.

Noni Madueke could replace Max Dowman on the right flank with Bukayo Saka injured, but Gabriel Martinelli may retain his place in the team ahead of Leandro Trossard on the left wing.

Forward – Gabriel Jesus could drop out of the team and make way for Viktor Gyokeres to lead the line against his former club.

Here is how the Gunners may look on paper.