Frimpong replaces Gomez: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend after a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester City at the weekend, and face another tough test in the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

They play the first leg away from home, at the Parc des Princes at 20:00 UK time tonight, and will look to take to Anfield a first leg advantage against the defending European champions and the side which also knocked them out of the competition last year.

With that said, here is a look at their potential starting eleven.

Goalkeeper – Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to retain his place in between the sticks owing to Alisson Becker’s injury.

Defenders – £30 million summer signing Jeremie Frimpong is expected to come in at right back, replacing Joe Gomez, but Milos Kerkez may continue to play down the left. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk might partner in the heart of the back four for the Reds, as they have done for the last several games for Liverpool.

Salah set to start over Gakpo

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been Arne Slot’s go-to pairing in the double pivot for Liverpool for much of his time in-charge of the club, and the duo could keep their places in midfield this time around too. In a four-man setup in the engine room, Dominik Szoboszlai could play a wide role on the right with Florian Wirtz playing in a free-roaming position though on paper, he might be the left midfielder.

Forwards – A two-man strike partnership could see Mohamed Salah, who had a game to forget against Manchester City, partner with Hugo Ekitike.

Here is how the Liverpool side tonight might look on paper.