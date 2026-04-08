Chelsea set sights on Lewis Hall as Marc Cucurella replacement

Chelsea are leading the race ahead of Arsenal to sign Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall next summer, according to Fichajes.

Hall is among the standout talents produced by Chelsea Cobham Academy. He made his senior debut under Graham Potter on November 12, 2022, in a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, who later secured his services in 2023—initially on loan before completing a permanent move.

Since then, he has become a key figure in Eddie Howe’s defence, making 96 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies and earning four caps for England.

During the current campaign, the 21-year-old has featured in 24 of Newcastle’s 31 league matches, most recently starting in last month’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

In that game, he delivered an impressive display—recording seven recoveries, 14 passes into the final third, and three clearances while not being dribbled past despite facing Cole Palmer, Reece James, and Malo Gusto down Chelsea’s right flank.

His consistently high-level performances throughout the season have naturally attracted strong interest from several top clubs.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Hall next summer, ahead of other interested clubs such as Manchester City and Arsenal.

Hall to Chelsea

The London giants are looking to reinforce their left-back position amid Marc Cucurella’s expected departure and have set their sights on the 21-year-old as a viable option, citing his technicality and ability to perform on both flanks, according to the report.

However, a deal won’t be easy, as Newcastle will not accept any offers below £70m, especially with three years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, the Spanish outlet adds.

Chelsea may not be a title contender, but their upcoming clash against Man City on Sunday will be a crucial title decider.

It’ll be the Blues’ first Premier League game since the disappointing 3-0 loss to Everton in matchweek 31 before the international break.

After a strong start to his stint as Chelsea boss, Liam Rosenior’s side have endured a poor run of form, crashing out of the UEFA Champions League disappointingly to Paris Saint-Germain while winning just one of their last five Premier League games.

After an impressive 7-0 win against an underwhelming Port Vale side in the FA Cup, the Blues will be motivated to reignite their form in the Premier League as they look to secure Champions League qualification for next season.