Chelsea & Tottenham hold talks to sign Darwin Núñez

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact to sign Darwin Núñez, as per TEAMtalk.

The Blues decided to revamp the centre-forward position by purchasing João Pedro and Liam Delap last summer. The Brazilian has enjoyed a promising debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, making 25 goal contributions across all competitions.

However, the Englishman has struggled to find his feet in his new surroundings, with fitness problems being a key reason. In 33 appearances in all tournaments, he has made only five goal contributions this season.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea are prepared to cash-in on Delap this summer and have already started exploring options to replace the former Ipswich Town star.

Although Emmanuel Emegha is set to join from their sister club, Strasbourg, the West London club want another centre-forward.

Samu Aghehowa of FC Porto is their primary target, but he has sustained a serious knee issue. So, Chelsea have identified Núñez as a serious option.

Following Karim Benzema’s arrival, Al-Hilal have decided to drop Núñez from the Saudi Pro League team. So, his representatives have started looking at options to bring him back to Europe, and he is even ready to take a pay cut to facilitate a move.

Battle

Chelsea have already held talks with the player’s entourage over a potential swoop this summer. However, Newcastle United and Tottenham are in this race as well, and they were offered the chance to seal the deal earlier this year.

On paper, Tottenham are well stocked in the No.9 position as they already have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, and Randal Kolo Muani as striker options.

Moreover, Mathys Tel can play in this area if needed. Considering Spurs won’t be in European competition next season, they don’t need several striker options.

Nevertheless, Núñez is an experienced player and knows about the Premier League, having previously played for Liverpool. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the West London club eventually formalise their interest in signing the Uruguayan in the upcoming summer transfer window.