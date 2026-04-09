Arsenal lining up summer swoop for Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo

Arsenal are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League semi-final for the second successive season after overcoming Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final meeting on Tuesday, courtesy of Kai Havertz.

The Gunners needed David Raya to pull off some very good saves on an evening which saw them lack much creativity. The addition of an attacking midfielder is expected to be a key priority for the summer as Mikel Arteta looks to address the issue.

Fichajes has reported that Arsenal are pondering over a summer swoop for Barcelona star Dani Olmo, who is valued at £52 million, and has been brilliant for Hansi Flick’s side this season with eight goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Olmo a great potential signing

Dani Olmo is a La Masia graduate and was excellent with RB Leipzig before moving back to Barcelona. With the La Liga outfit, he has felt at home from day one but with a strong competition for game time, he may consider moving to Arsenal.

He would be a terrific signing for Mikel Arteta’s side during the summer transfer window, especially as Martin Odegaard’s form and fitness over the last several months have been a cause for concern, whilst Eberechi Eze has not been very consistent either.

Olmo is an excellent number 10, who possesses great vision to make forward passes. He can also take out a number of players in the final third with intricate dribbling, whereas his late runs into the box make him a goal threat as well.

With Arsenal looking to sign a left winger too in the summer, Olmo’s utility in a wider position will also come in handy as he has played in the role previously although his attributes are best leveraged by using him as an offensive midfielder.

Barcelona continue to value the player very highly but if Arsenal can provide him with assurances over his role, the Spaniard might be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium having been heavily linked with the Premier League before as well.