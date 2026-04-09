Liverpool in pole position to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid in the summer

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been the talk of the town in recent weeks amidst news that the Whites are prepared to sell him for £60 million during the summer transfer window this year.

A number of Premier League clubs as well as Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the two-time Champions League winner but interestingly, L’Equipe has reported that Liverpool are in the driving seat to sign Camavinga from Madrid.

Chelsea and Manchester United are especially those who have been drawn closer to the player by the media lately, while PSG’s financial prowess was believed by many as a decisive force in them potentially luring him back to Ligue 1.

Liverpool are in serious need of some quality and depth in midfield heading into next season after Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been heavily utilised across all competitions, with the former’s form particularly regressing in recent months.

Camavinga would be ideal for Liverpool

Eduardo Camavinga is a brilliant box-to-box midfielder. At Real Madrid, he has struggled for game time amidst competition from Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham, while the number six position is very much Aurelien Tchouameni’s.

One of the key reasons why Madrid are prepared to sell Camavinga is to have sufficient funds to bolster their defence in the summer, with the 22-year-old deemed saleable after Rodrygo Goes’ long-term injury and Thiago Pitarch’s emergence.

With that said, Camavinga is the ideal player for Liverpool’s system as he presses very well, makes accurate tackles and interceptions everywhere on the pitch, particularly higher up and can drive the ball forward with his dribbling.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the 22-year-old was also employed as a left back and performed terrifically, so his attributes as a full back will also be very handy if Andy Robertson departs Anfield at the end of the season.

A player of Camavinga’s calibre and experience despite his young age for £60 million could prove to be a steal in the future, and it will be interesting to see when Liverpool look to materialise their interest in the French international.