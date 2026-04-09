Chelsea interested in signing Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade this summer

Chelsea are expected to rebuild their offensive department during the summer transfer window having been heavily reliant on Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro to deliver the goals, and a target man might be what they are after.

Simon Phillips has reported that Newcastle United marksman Nick Woltemade has emerged as a potential target for the Blues after the German’s impressive maiden year in England where he has notched 11 goals and provided five assists.

Newcastle’s interest in Liam Delap is viewed favourably by Chelsea, who are prepared to get rid of the former Ipswich Town star, and could propose the option of a swap deal in order to cheapen the £56 million-rated Woltemade’s signing.

Woltemade may be a key signing for Chelsea

Under Enzo Maresca and even in their short time with Liam Rosenior in charge, Chelsea have created some quality chances in the final third and have missed a poacher in the box as Joao Pedro is not exactly an out-and-out number nine.

If they are able to secure Nick Woltemade’s signing from Newcastle United, it may be a key arrival in their squad as the former Stuttgart marksman has a towering presence in the box and also moves intelligently off the ball to convert chances.

Woltemade’s potential signing could see Joao Pedro move to the left wing, which Chelsea are anyways planning to bolster, as the Brazilian does well with the ball at his feet and provides a creative spark too, which can be utilised through the wide areas.

Given that they have brilliant crossers of the ball in Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Estevao Willian amongst others, Woltemade could improve his goal output from this season at Chelsea and also improve their conversion rate.

All things considered, the 24-year-old promises to be an exciting signing but might largely hinge on whether or not Liam Delap ends up joining Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.