Man Utd eye move to sign Liverpool target Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in trumping Liverpool in the race to sign Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries, as per a recent Italian report.

The Red Devils currently have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as options to deploy in the right-back position. However, the Portuguese has displayed inconsistent performances, making four goal contributions and keeping as many clean sheets in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

On the other hand, Mazraoui has shown glimpses of his qualities at Old Trafford since joining from Bayern Munich a couple of years ago. However, he has found himself on the periphery since Michael Carrick’s arrival as an interim manager.

Now, as per a recent Italian report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are planning to reinforce the right-back position and are showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Dumfries.

However, purchasing the 29-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Aston Villa are in this race as well. Moreover, Liverpool are interested in him and could make a concrete approach during the offseason.

The Dutchman’s existing deal is set to run until 2028, and he has a £22m release clause. However, Inter Milan are offering him a new one-year extension and are trying to remove the clause.

But the final decision is in Dumfries’s hands, and he is expected to engage in talks with Man Utd, Liverpool, and Man City over a potential summer move.

Battle

The report state that although Liverpool need to reinforce the right-back position as Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have struggled with fitness problems this season, they are prioritising signing a new CB this summer. So, Man Utd have an advantage over the Merseyside club in this race.

Dumfries, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a right-back by trait but is also efficient in the RWB position. He has enjoyed great success at San Siro Stadium since joining from PSV Eindhoven, winning a Serie A title and several domestic cup competitions. The Dutchman even helped the Nerazzurri reach two Champions League finals.

Dumfries is an experienced player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him for the reported fee.