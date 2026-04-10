Arsenal have ‘genuine’ interest in PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal are showing a ‘genuine’ interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia next summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Since completing his switch to the Parc des Princes in January 2025, the 25-year-old has instantly made his mark, playing a key role in Les Parisiens’ historic quadruple last season, in which they lifted the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Champions, and the UEFA Champions League.

That calibre of silverware at the highest level, combined with his consistent goal output and creativity in the final third, makes him an ideal profile for any ambitious side, which explains why interest in his signature is growing ahead of next summer.

After an underwhelming start to the campaign — managing just four goals and three assists in the league — the Georgia international has rediscovered his best form in Europe, delivering eight goals and four assists in the Champions League and taking his overall tally to 21 goal contributions across all competitions this season.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have made a formal move to explore the possibility of Kvaratskhelia’s transfer to the Emirates Stadium next summer.

While PSG are adamant on retaining the Georgian, who is equally happy in the French capital, CaughtOffside sources reveal that the Gunners still hold a ‘genuine’ interest in the winger and have made formal enquiries about his transfer.

However, a deal seems improbable, as the French champions are unwilling to sell Kvaratskhelia unless Arsenal offers an audacious £156m fee, which would be too steep, according to the report.

‘Genuine’ interest

As a result, the report adds that the Premier League leaders are exploring alternatives, including AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Inter Milan’s Pio Esposito, who is also of keen interest to Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta currently has Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and the versatile Noni Madueke available on the left flank for Arsenal.

However, none quite operate at the same elite level as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who placed 12th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings.

The Georgian attacker has consistently delivered on the biggest European stages, and his versatility would add greater fluidity to Arteta’s tactical setup.

Despite his relatively young age, he possesses a wealth of experience, having already secured multiple major honours – including two league titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Matching the £156m price tag set by PSG would be difficult, so it’ll be interesting to see which of the alternative wingers Arsenal will go for in the summer.