Chelsea make formal approach to land Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in the summer

Chelsea are expected to have another productive transfer window this summer after displaying underwhelming form over the last few months, and a left winger’s signing could again be a top agenda for them.

Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have failed to make any impact of note since joining the club last year in the summer and with a massive room for improvement on the flank, the Blues could spend big this summer too.

Fichajes has reported that Chelsea have made a formal enquiry regarding the signing of Vinicius Junior, who is set to enter the final year of his Real Madrid contract at the end of the season and has no agreement over a renewal just yet.

Madrid are prepared to part ways with the Brazilian international if they don’t manage to tie him down to a contract extension in the near future but Vini’s asking price could be significantly high given his £130 million valuation on Transfermarkt.

Vinicius a long-term answer to Chelsea’s problems

Since selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, Chelsea have not had a consistent and quality player on the left flank and interestingly, the answer to the problem might lie at the club their former superstar joined on a lucrative transfer in 2019.

Vinicius Junior is one of the world’s best players, a superb creator of chances, dribbles wonderfully and is also capable of producing goals consistently in the final third, having contributed to 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season.

The 25-year-old’s age makes him an ideal fit in Chelsea’s sporting strategy and his experience is key as well, as he has played alongside some of the most successful players of the 21st century whilst also winning two Champions League titles himself.

Real Madrid will continue to push for a contract renewal for Vinicius Junior for as long as they can, but if the forward’s salary demands remain on par with Kylian Mbappe’s current figure, the Whites might seriously consider his sale and Chelsea are among the handful of clubs who can afford his acquisition.