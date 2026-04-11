Arsenal receive opportunity to sign Oscar Mingueza

Arsenal have reportedly been handed the opportunity to sign Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza, as per BBC Sport.

The Gunners currently have Jurrien Timber and Ben White as the right-back options. The Dutchman has enjoyed a promising campaign this term, scoring four goals and registering six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he has helped his side keep 13 clean sheets.

However, the Englishman has been linked with a move away, having struggled with fitness problems in recent seasons. He has commenced 17 matches across all tournaments this term, with most of his starts coming in the cup competitions.

Now, BBC Sport report that Arsenal have been contacted to inform that Mingueza has entered the final few months of his current contract and could leave for free this summer.

Mingueza is a versatile player as he is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable in the RWB position. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the opposite side and can also play in the centre-back role if needed.

The 26-year-old is a technically gifted right-footed defender. He is quick, extremely comfortable with possession, can play threading passes between the lines, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Mingueza, valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt, is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal should they purchase him. If White eventually leaves, Arsenal would have to make a move to strengthen the right-back position.

Mingueza to Arsenal

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Mingueza’s services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, after investing big money last summer, the Gunners have enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, sitting at the top of the Premier League table with a nine-point lead having played an extra game.

On the other hand, Arsenal are in an advantageous position to reach the Champions League semi-final after beating Sporting CP 1-0 in the quarter-final first leg in midweek.

This weekend, Mikel Arteta’s side are set to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League before taking on Sporting in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at home next week.